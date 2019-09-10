Apple Arcade gaming subscription service to launch on September 19 in Canada

Apple has confirmed that its Arcade game subscription service will launch on September 19th in Canada.
During its fall hardware keynote, the company revealed that pricing for the service will cost $5.99 CAD/month. This subscription can be shared among family members, according to Apple. Users will also be able to take advantage of a free one-month subscription.
Altogether, the service will feature over 100 games that can be played across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac.
Three new revealed games coming to the service are Frogger in Toy Town from Konami (launch title, Apple Arcade exclusive), Shinsekai Into The Depths from Capcom and Sayonara Wild Hearts from Annapurna Interactive.
Both Frogger and Shinsekai will be exclusive to Apple Arcade, while Sayonara Wild Hearts is a port of a console game. Frogger will be available at launch, although the other two games weren’t given release dates.
Apple Arcade will roll out as part of iOS 13. It will be accessible via a new tab in the App Store. This section will feature personalized game recommendations, trailers, an editorial section from Apple staff and more.
