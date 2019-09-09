Here’s how to watch Apple’s September 10th event stream

It’s September again, and that means an Apple event with new iPhones is just around the corner.
If you’re interested in tuning in, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Apple event, where the Cupertino, California-based company is expected to unveil several new iPhones, including an iPhone ‘Pro,’ Airpods and more.
First off, as with most Apple events, you can head over to Apple’s event website to tune in to the live stream. This event kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Tuesday, September 10th, 2019.
However, Apple has also decided to bring its event stream to Google’s YouTube platform on Tuesday. It’ll be the first time that Apple used YouTube to stream one of its events and should allow more people to tune in.
Last year, Apple brought its iPhone event stream to Twitter and at WWDC last year opened up its streams to Chrome and Firefox. Previously, Apple limited its streams to Safari and Microsoft’s Edge browser, which was added back in 2015.
