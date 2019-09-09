Panasonic announces new Toughbook 55 semi-rugged modular laptop

Panasonic announced its newest Toughbook modular laptop featuring plenty of customizability, more power and backwards compatibility with some accessories.
The Toughbook 55 features ‘expansion packs’ that customers and businesses can use to modify the laptop as needs change over time. Things like I/O ports, fingerprint readers, dedicated graphics and additional storage drives can be added to the Toughbook 55 using expansion ports.
Further, Panasonic says the Toughbook includes an upgradeable main storage drive, as well as upgradeable RAM and keyboard.
On top of this, Panasonic equipped the Toughbook 55 with the longest battery life ever in a Toughbook. Users can also hot-swap a second battery without powering down the laptop. Despite that, Panasonic claims the Toughbook is the thinnest and lightest in its class.
The new Toughbook 55 also includes new technology, such as an optional 1000 nit touchscreen, AMD dedicated graphics, Intel 8th Gen i5 and i7 processors, tetra-array microphones for improved speech recognition, USB Type-C, HDMI 2.0 and more. Panasonic also says the laptop features louder speakers and a backlit keyboard with selectable colours.
Finally, the Toughbook 55 is backwards compatible with existing Toughbook 54 vehicle and desktop docks. Panasonic says this should ease the upgrade process for companies adding the Toughbook 55 to its vehicle fleet.
You can learn more about the new Panasonic Toughbook on the company’s website here.
Comments