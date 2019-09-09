3 awesome deals on apps for entertainment, graphic design, and finance

There’s always an easier way to get the job done. In fact, a proactive team of developers have probably already created an app that’s perfect for you. Today, we’ve lined up 3 deals for awesome, discounted apps that will make your life a bit easier.
There was once a time when DVDs were the format of the future, but those days are long gone thanks to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. However, that doesn’t mean you need to throw out your massive movie collection just yet.
MacX DVD Ripper Pro lets you rip entire movies and convert them into video formats that are compatible with mobile devices, so you can view them on your laptop, phone, or tablet without having to buy a digital copy. This even works on damaged, unplayable, or copy-protected DVDs, so nothing in your movie library is off limits. You can check out MacX DVD Ripper Pro here for $26.46.
Graphic design may seem daunting, especially because popular tools like Photoshop are expensive and hard to learn. We don’t think your creativity should be limited to a handful of complicated design suites. The Youzign Design App makes graphic design easy and accessible for just $51.63.
With the Youzign, you’ll have access to a free asset library of over 1.7 million images and nearly 2,000 high-definition templates. All of these assets are fully scalable vectors, so you can edit them to create stunning, custom graphics. You can use these tools to create anything from Facebook ads to memes; your only limitation is your own creativity.
Tracking bills doesn’t come easy to everyone. If you’re juggling for rent, utilities, and insurance while budgeting enough money for savings and leisure, you might end up missing a payment or budgeting too little for the month. Luckily, CoinKeeper Premium offers a streamlined approach to keep you on top of your budget.
CoinKeeper Premium features a fun, coin-themed interface that allows you to track your finances based on your income and expenses. By setting tags on your expenditures, you’ll receive notifications for paydays, reminders for when payments are due, and even alerts when you go over your budget. Check out CoinKeeper Premium here for $39.70.
Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!
Comments