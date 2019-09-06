News
Lost item tracker Tile partners with Google for Assistant integration

Tile is cozying up to Google

Sep 6, 2019

4:44 PM EDT

Tile Sport

The current kings of finding your lost items, Tile, is going to work with Google Assistant.

That means that you can ask Google where your keys are, and if they’re attached to a Tile tracker, it will start ringing so you can find them.

In case you don’t know, Tile is a little tracking device that uses a mesh network of people who use the Tile app to locate lost items. Basically, if you connect a tile to your keys or put one in your wallet, then you’ll be able to locate them when you lose them.

The Google Assistant integration is set to launch later this year, according to TechCrunch

This partnership could mean a lot for Tile in the future. It’s rumoured that Apple is building its own rival device tracker.

If Apple does this it will be the biggest competition that Tile has ever faced. Although, it’s likely that Apple’s device will only work with iOS- and macOS- based hardware.

Therefore, if Google wants to offer a competitive offer partnering with Tile would give it an outlet to do so.

Source: TechCrunch

