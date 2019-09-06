‘Apple Tags’ will reportedly be more precise than current Bluetooth trackers

Rumours have been circulating for weeks that Apple has plans to release its own tiny Bluetooth tracking device.
Apart from likely featuring the standard sleek Apple aesthetic, a new report courtesy of notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as first covered by MacRumors, indicates that the company’s upcoming circular tags will be capable of more precise tracking than current Bluetooth-powered devices thanks to ‘ultra-wideband technology’ (UWB).
In comparison, devices from Tile and other companies utilize Bluetooth low-energy technology for tracking.
Kuo goes on to state that he expects all three 2019 iPhones to feature UWB. Given this would result in the trackers only being compatible with a limited number of Apple’s devices, it’s likely the rumoured tags will also work over Bluetooth low-energy in order to be compatible with older iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple’s new Bluetooth tracker is expected to be integrated into the company’s upcoming iOS 13 ‘Find My’ app that combines the current ‘Find My iPhone’ and ‘Find My Friends’ apps.
The tech giant’s upcoming fall hardware event is just around the corner, so we won’t have to wait much longer to learn more about Apple’s rumoured tracking device.
Source: MacRumors
Comments