Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in September 2019

Aug 29, 2019

5:25 PM EDT

Hitman Agent 47

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.

Here are the four free games that will be added to the service throughout September:

Hitman: The Complete First Season

Developer: IO Interactive (Hitman: Blood Money, Hitman: Absolution)
Publisher: Square Enix (Deus Ex, Tomb Raider)
Genre: Stealth
Mode(s): Single-player
Xbox One release date: January 31st, 2017
Metacritic score: 85
Regular Microsoft Store price: $49.99 CAD

Hitman: The Complete First Season collects all five episodes of acclaimed 2016 stealth title Hitman. In the game, players explore large, sandbox-style areas and are encouraged to get as creative as possible when taking out criminal targets.

We Were Here

Developer/Publisher: Total Mayhem Games (We Were Here Too, We Were Here Together)
Genre: Puzzle
Mode(s): Co-op multiplayer
Xbox One release date: May 2019
Metacritic score: 7.6 [user score on PC]
Regular Microsoft Store price: $6.99 CAD

This creepy co-op game challenges you and a friend to escape a mysterious castle in a frozen wasteland. The only possession you have is a pair of walkie talkies to communicate with one another, meaning you’ll have to work together to get to freedom.

Earth Defense Force 2025

Developer: Sandlot (Earth Defense Force franchise)
Publisher: D3 Publisher (Ben 10 Ultimate Alien: Cosmic Destruction, Despicable Me: The Game)
Genre: Third-person shooter
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox 360 release date: February 18th, 2014
Metacritic score: 68
Regular Microsoft Store price: $64.99

After eight years of peace, a new alien and insect threat has been discovered underground. Therefore, players must assemble the Earth Defence Force and fight their way through the deadly creatures using rifles, rocket launchers, military vehicles and more.

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Developer/Publisher: Bandai Namco (Pac-Man, Soul Calibur franchises)
Genre: Fighting
Mode(s): Single-player, multiplayer
Xbox 360 release date: September 11th, 2012
Metacritic score: 83
Regular Microsoft Store price: $29.99

This entry in the venerable Tekken franchise features a massive roster of 41 playable characters. Like its predecessor, Tag Tournament 2 lets you pick two fighters that you swap between in battle.

In the meantime, some of August’s lineup of free Xbox Games with Gold titles can still be downloaded. On the other hand, PlayStation gamers can find August’s free PlayStation Plus games here and September’s free PS Plus titles here.

Image credit: Square Enix/IO Interactive

Source: Xbox

