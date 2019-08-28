This week, the Microsoft Store has discounted a variety of Ubisoft games on Xbox One and Xbox 360.
A few other deals from the likes of Capcom are also offered.
Here’s a list of some of the most notable offers:
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection (includes Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Rogue Remastered, Unity, Syndicate, Origins and Odyssey) — $90.99 (regularly $259.99)
- Far Cry 5 — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle (includes 8 Mega Man X games and 11 mainline Mega Man games) — $53.59 (regularly $79.99) [Xbox Live Gold only]
- South Park: The Stick of Truth and The Fractured but Whole bundle — $35.14 (regularly $106.49)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division and Division 2 bundle — $48.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell games (Xbox 360, backward compatible with Xbox One) — 50 to 60 percent off
- World War Z — $32.09 (regularly $53.49) [Xbox Live Gold only]
The full list of deals can be found here. The sales run until September 3rd.
Image credit: Ubisoft
Comments