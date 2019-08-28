News
Latest Xbox sale offers major savings on Ubisoft games

Aug 28, 2019

7:04 AM EDT

Assassin's Creed Legendary Collection

This week, the Microsoft Store has discounted a variety of Ubisoft games on Xbox One and Xbox 360.

A few other deals from the likes of Capcom are also offered.

Here’s a list of some of the most notable offers:

The full list of deals can be found here. The sales run until September 3rd.

Image credit: Ubisoft

