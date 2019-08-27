News
Tech deals at Indigo include Fitbits, wireless Beats and $99 Nest Hub

This is a really good price for the Nest hub

Aug 27, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

Indigo is holding a sale on electronics and there are a lot of new products that are 30 percent off or more.

Some of the hotter items include the Fitbit Versa and the Versa Lite, as well as a selection of Google Home products and Beats earphones.

Some of the best deals are listed below:

you can browse the rest of the deals here.

Source: Indigo

Comments