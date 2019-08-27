Tech deals at Indigo include Fitbits, wireless Beats and $99 Nest Hub

Indigo is holding a sale on electronics and there are a lot of new products that are 30 percent off or more.
Some of the hotter items include the Fitbit Versa and the Versa Lite, as well as a selection of Google Home products and Beats earphones.
Some of the best deals are listed below:
- Fitbit Versa – Black – $179.95 (regularly, $249.95)
- Fitbit Versa Lite – Mulberry – $169.95 (regularly, $199.95)
- Powerbeats Pro – $230.96 (regularly, $329.95)
- Google Nest Hub – $99 (regularly, $169)
you can browse the rest of the deals here.
Source: Indigo
