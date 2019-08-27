Mario Kart Tour will be available September 25 on Android, iOS

Originally set for a March 2019 release, then a delayed summer tour, followed by a very closed beta launch, Nintendo has finally announced it is bringing Mario Kart Tour to the masses.
Mario Kart Tour will be available to both Android and iOS users on September 25th, with pre-registration now open.
Nintendo didn’t give many details about the mobile-only racer gameplay, however, a previous report and a new teaser reveal Mario Kart Tour will feature one-handed controls that allow the player to swipe their thumb to control the kart and race. The kart accelerates automatically and it looks like there will be a new city every two-weeks.
The game is free-to-start and will come with a plethora of in-game purchases.
“Mario and friends go global in this new Mario Kart as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to classic Mario Kart courses! These destinations will be featured in tours that rotate every two weeks!” the description of the game reads.
Source: Nintendo
Comments