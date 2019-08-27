News
PREVIOUS|

Mario Kart Tour will be available September 25 on Android, iOS

Aug 27, 2019

8:20 AM EDT

0 comments

Originally set for a March 2019 release, then a delayed summer tour, followed by a very closed beta launch, Nintendo has finally announced it is bringing Mario Kart Tour to the masses.

Mario Kart Tour will be available to both Android and iOS users on September 25th, with pre-registration now open.

Nintendo didn’t give many details about the mobile-only racer gameplay, however, a previous report and a new teaser reveal Mario Kart Tour will feature one-handed controls that allow the player to swipe their thumb to control the kart and race. The kart accelerates automatically and it looks like there will be a new city every two-weeks.

The game is free-to-start and will come with a plethora of in-game purchases.

“Mario and friends go global in this new Mario Kart as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to classic Mario Kart courses! These destinations will be featured in tours that rotate every two weeks!” the description of the game reads.

Source: Nintendo

Related Articles

News

Aug 19, 2019

12:26 PM EDT

Microsoft’s ‘Ori and the Blind Forest’ announced for Nintendo Switch

News

Aug 21, 2019

1:06 PM EDT

Microsoft has no plans to release more Xbox exclusives to other consoles

News

Feb 8, 2018

3:20 PM EDT

DeNA CEO says Nintendo’s Mario Kart Tour mobile game will be free-to-start

News

Apr 25, 2019

3:37 PM EDT

Nintendo is launching a closed beta test for Mario Kart Tour

Comments