Facebook might be testing out its dark mode feature for Android, iOS apps

Facebook might be testing out dark mode, a feature many users have been wanting and one of the marquee features included in Apple’s upcoming iOS 13 update.
Computer science student Jane Manchun Wong was reading through the social media’s code in the Android version of the app and discovered the feature. She wrote on her blog that this would mean that Facebook has started implementing the dark mode feature into the mobile app.
She writes that it appears the feature is in an “early stage of development,” but that “certain parts of the app [have] been reworked to support the dark mode. For example, dark text displaying on a dark background.”
Facebook did roll out a dark mode feature for its Messenger app, which became available to Canadians in March.
Before the dark mode officially came to Messenger, users could activate it by sending a crescent moon emoji (🌙) to a friend. A pop-up at the top of the screen would appear, saying you’ve found dark mode. It also had a button that took you to the settings menu to turn on dark mode. It’s possible a similar Easter Egg could appear in the Facebook app before the social media company rolls out the theme to all users.
Source: 9to5Mac
