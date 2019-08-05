News
August 2019 security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, Essential phones

Aug 5, 2019

4:42 PM EDT

Pixel 3a

Google has begun rolling out its August 2019 security patch to Pixel and Essential phones.

Overall, the update addresses a few dozen bugs and other vulnerabilities across most of the Pixel line, including:

  • Saved Wi-Fi network configuration improvements (all Pixel phones)
  • Wi-Fi CaptivePortalLogin stability improvements (all Pixel phones)
  • Sleep mode improvements (Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL)

However, as confirmed last month, Google is no longer rolling out patches to the Pixel C.

The full download and OTA links for the August security patch are below:

Meanwhile, it’s unclear exactly what fixes the patch brings to Essential phones. In a tweet, Essential simply mentioned that the update is now live for its customers.

Via: XDA Developers

