August 2019 security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, Essential phones

Google has begun rolling out its August 2019 security patch to Pixel and Essential phones.
Overall, the update addresses a few dozen bugs and other vulnerabilities across most of the Pixel line, including:
- Saved Wi-Fi network configuration improvements (all Pixel phones)
- Wi-Fi CaptivePortalLogin stability improvements (all Pixel phones)
- Sleep mode improvements (Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL)
However, as confirmed last month, Google is no longer rolling out patches to the Pixel C.
The full download and OTA links for the August security patch are below:
- Pixel 3a XL: Android 9.0 — PQ3B.190801.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3a: Android 9.0 — PQ3B.190801.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3 XL: Android 9.0 — PQ3A.190801.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3: Android 9.0 — PQ3A.190801.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 2 XL: Android 9.0 — PQ3A.190801.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 2: Android 9.0 — PQ3A.190801.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel XL: Android 9.0 —PQ3A.190801.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel: Android 9.0 — PQ3A.190801.002 — Factory Image — OTA
Meanwhile, it’s unclear exactly what fixes the patch brings to Essential phones. In a tweet, Essential simply mentioned that the update is now live for its customers.
August security update is now available for Open Market and Sprint users. Check your Essential Phone for the update. pic.twitter.com/Doc5I2Zvou
— Essential (@essential) August 5, 2019
Via: XDA Developers
