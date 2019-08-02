News
Lyft expands program to support Ontario non-profits with free or discounted rides

Aug 2, 2019

7:04 AM EDT

Lyft is expanding its ‘Wheels for All Grants’ charitable program to support more non-profits across Ontario.

The program aims to support Toronto and Ottawa charity groups that help communities become stronger and more connected. Some of the supported organizations include Toronto’s VentureKids and The 519 in Toronto and Ottawa’s Connected Canadians and Miracle League of Ottawa.

As part of the expansion, more than 40 Ontario communities will award Lyft ride grants to go toward non-profits on a monthly or quarterly basis. A local committee made up of Lyft employees and representatives from the Driver Advisory Council will determine grant recipients.

Overall, Lyft says it donates one percent of its profits or $50 million each year (whichever is greater) through its Lyft City Works commitment, which includes Wheels for All Grants.

More information can be found here.

