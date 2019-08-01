Samsung Galaxy A10s leaked press image surfaces

A leaked press image of the Samsung Galaxy A10s has surfaced online.
The render shares the front and back of the handset, as well as its ‘Infinity-V HD+’ display. A Infinity-V display is Samsung’s marketing term for screens with a V-shaped camera cutout.
#Samsung – #GalaxyA10s – Samsung Galaxy A10s poster https://t.co/5ZegKgj9ia pic.twitter.com/kni67omnsb
— /LEAKS (@Slashleaks) August 1, 2019
Additionally, the render suggests the phone will sport a 6.2-inch screen, 4,000mAh battery and an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor.
The phone also features one rear-facing camera and a rear-facing speaker.
It’s worth pointing out that Samsung’s Galaxy A10s may not launch in Canada considering the A10 didn’t either.
Source: SlashLeaks
Comments