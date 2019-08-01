News
PREVIOUS

Samsung Galaxy A10s leaked press image surfaces

Aug 1, 2019

1:04 PM EDT

0 comments

A leaked press image of the Samsung Galaxy A10s has surfaced online.

The render shares the front and back of the handset, as well as its ‘Infinity-V HD+’ display. A Infinity-V display is Samsung’s marketing term for screens with a V-shaped camera cutout.

Additionally, the render suggests the phone will sport a 6.2-inch screen, 4,000mAh battery and an octa-core 2.0 GHz processor.

The phone also features one rear-facing camera and a rear-facing speaker. This is the s-version of the Galaxy A10 that released back in March. Other than the battery size, the A10 sports a 3,400mAh battery. It’s unclear if there are any other differences between the A10 and A10s.

It’s worth pointing out that Samsung’s Galaxy A10s may not launch in Canada considering the A10 didn’t either.

Source: SlashLeaks

Related Articles

News

Jul 31, 2019

11:51 AM EDT

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S6 is finally here with its eye on the tablet crown

News

Jul 31, 2019

4:12 PM EDT

Samung releases Q2 2019 earnings with lowest profit figures since Galaxy Note 7

News

Aug 1, 2019

11:11 AM EDT

Here’s the dreaded USB-C to 3.5mm dongle for Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10

Comments