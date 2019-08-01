News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft got a guy named Mac Book to say bad things about Macbooks

Mackenzie Book is the new Justin Long

Aug 1, 2019

11:03 AM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft’s latest video ad pits a man named Mackenzie (Mac) Book and a Surface Laptop 2 against Apple’s Macbook Air.

The commercial’s central character is from Australia, reports The Verge, so it seems like he’s a real guy.

The commercial reminds me strongly of Apple’s classic Mac vs. PC ads from the mid-2000s, but this time it’s Microsoft taking the shots, not Apple.

In the commercial, Book is asked which computer is faster and has a better touchscreen and battery life, and each time, he answers with “Surface Laptop.”

Overall, it’s a pretty funny video and it will be interesting to see if Microsoft keeps it up and uses Book for more ads in the future.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge. 

Related Articles

News

Jul 9, 2019

2:14 PM EDT

Apple’s refreshed MacBook Air and Pro qualify for free keyboard repairs

Resources

Jul 30, 2019

12:01 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in August 2019

News

Apr 17, 2019

2:20 PM EDT

Microsoft’s 85-inch Surface Hub 2S to scale up office collaboration

News

Jul 31, 2019

1:37 PM EDT

Tim Cook confirms an August Apple Card rollout in the U.S.

Comments