Uber launches human trafficking awareness campaign in Canada

Uber and The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking (The Centre) have teamed up to help educate drivers and riders across Canada.
Specifically, the partnership will focus on the development of practical resources for drivers, general educational materials and the promotion of the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline.
Launched at the end of May, the hotline offers free 24/7 support in more than 200 languages to human trafficking victims Canada-wide. The hotline can be reached at 1-833-900-1010.
The Centre says driver education is important because perpetrators use a variety of means of transportaion, including ridesharing services like Uber. With proper instruction, The Centre hopes Uber drivers can identify human trafficking victims and act accordingly to assist them.
According to Statistics Canada, there were more than 1,200 police-reported incidents of human trafficking where it was the most serious violation (i.e. sex trafficking) between 2009 and 2016. Overall, the government agency says instances of human trafficking been rising steadily since 2010.
However, as The Centre notes, many human trafficking incidents go unreported for a number of reasons, most notably victims not coming forward out of fear of retaliation or distrust of authorities.
Source: The Centre
Comments