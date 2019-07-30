News
PREVIOUS|

Uber launches human trafficking awareness campaign in Canada

Jul 30, 2019

8:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Uber and The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking (The Centre) have teamed up to help educate drivers and riders across Canada.

Specifically, the partnership will focus on the development of practical resources for drivers, general educational materials and the promotion of the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline.

Launched at the end of May, the hotline offers free 24/7 support in more than 200 languages to human trafficking victims Canada-wide. The hotline can be reached at 1-833-900-1010.

The Centre says driver education is important because perpetrators use a variety of means of transportaion, including ridesharing services like Uber. With proper instruction, The Centre hopes Uber drivers can identify human trafficking victims and act accordingly to assist them.

According to Statistics Canada, there were more than 1,200 police-reported incidents of human trafficking where it was the most serious violation (i.e. sex trafficking) between 2009 and 2016. Overall, the government agency says instances of human trafficking been rising steadily since 2010.

However, as The Centre notes, many human trafficking incidents go unreported for a number of reasons, most notably victims not coming forward out of fear of retaliation or distrust of authorities.

Source: The Centre

Related Articles

News

Jun 27, 2019

4:54 PM EDT

Uber Canada announces ‘Driving Change’ initiative to raise awareness for sexual assault

News

Jul 30, 2019

11:12 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada discounts MacBook by $300 for back to school

News

Jul 5, 2019

3:26 PM EDT

Ride-hailing services could help taxi shortcomings in British Columbia: report

News

May 30, 2019

6:49 PM EDT

Human trafficking victim support hotline launches across Canada

Comments