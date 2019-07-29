Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 turns up in FCC documents with photos

Samsung’s unannounced Galaxy Watch Active 2 was spotted going through the FCC, and with images that give a good look at the new watch.
The Watch Active 2 has been the subject of several leaks already, but this latest one gives us a clear look at the front of the watch. Since the FCC requires companies to detail where the FCC label will go, and companies can now put that label in the settings menu, Samsung included photos of the watch’s settings.
Typically, companies request the FCC hide images like this, but for some reason, this didn’t happen with the Watch Active 2.
While the photos do give us a good look at the front of the watch, it isn’t possible to tell if the bezel supports a touch sensor. Many rumours about the Watch Active 2 suggest Samsung plans to implement a touch sensor of some kind in place of the rotating bezel past smartwatches had for navigation.
Additionally, the watch is expected to offer ECG support, but it may not be available at launch.
There are supposed to be 44mm and 40mm variants with 1.4-inch and 1.2-inch screens respectively. Both versions of the Active 2 will have 360×360 pixel AMOLED displays.
Finally, the Watch Active 2 will have Bluetooth 5.0, and there will be an LTE model as well.
We’ll likely learn more about the watch at Samsung’s next big event, its Note 10 launch in August.
Source: FCC
