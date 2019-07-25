Alphabet reports $38.94 billion revenue in Q2 2019, crushing expectations

Google parent company Alphabet generated $38.94 billion USD ($51.2 billion CAD) in revenue in the second quarter of 2019, the company revealed in its most recent earnings report.
This is well above the $38.15 billion USD ($50.2 billion CAD) that was projected by analysts.
When it came to ad revenue, Google’s bread and butter, Alphabet ultimately brought in revenue of $32.60 billion ($42.9 billion CAD) during Q2, greatly surpassing the $28.09 billion USD ($36.9 billion CAD) earned during the same period last year.
Google’s “other revenues,” which includes the company’s Pixel hardware and cloud businesses, rose 40 percent year-over-year to $6.18 billion USD ($8.1 billion CAD).
