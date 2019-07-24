Dropbox adds new features on iOS app, including 100GB for Dropbox Transfer

The latest version of Dropbox for iOS adds support for Dropbox Transfer, a handy new feature that helps users manage and email large documents via the cloud.
Dropbox Transfer is currently in beta and was announced in early July. According to Dropbox, the new feature “offers the convenience of email, without the 25MB limit on attachments.” With Transfer, “you can send up to 100 GB of files — five times what some other services allow — in just a few clicks,” says Dropbox.
The advantage to using Dropbox Transfer is that the file you want to send can be placed on your desktop, or in the cloud storage. Once the file is collected by the software, the user will have the option to send it out and set access restrictions.
The latest version of Dropbox for iOS allows you to receive Dropbox Transfer files directly into the app. It also allows you to undo a change you recently made to your files and folders.
You can also scan documents and upload photos from the Home Screen, presumably through 3D Touch.
Dropbox launched a new application on the Mac last month to provide a unified experience with iOS and its web-based portal.
The application is free to download on App Store with in-app purchases to increase storage allowance.
