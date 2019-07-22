Huawei Canada exec ‘concerned’ about Canadians held in China

A top Huawei Canada executive has expressed concern for the well-being of the two Canadians being held in Beijing.
In December, Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China shortly after Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested on charges related to fraud. In May, Kovrig and Spavor were accused of stealing state secrets, which in some extreme cases can result in the death penalty.
“Obviously we’re concerned, like all Canadians are concerned, about their well-being,” said Alykhan Velshi, Huawei Canada’s vice president of corporate affairs, when asked about the detained Canadians. “This is a time of real tension between Canada and China, and it can only be solved by governments.”
Velshi was speaking to reporters at a press conference in Ottawa following Huawei Canada’s announcement to bring high-speed 4G internet to more than 70 remote communities across the country.
As it stands, the federal government will need to make a decision on whether to ban Huawei technology from Canada. A decision will reportedly not come until after the federal election in October.
So far, the U.S. has blacklisted Huawei.
Via: Reuters
Comments