Google to bring ‘Find My Device’ to Fast Pair-enabled Bluetooth devices

Last year Google released a feature called ‘Fast Pair’ that enables Bluetooth devices and Android products to quickly pair with one another.
The search-based company has officially announced that soon devices that use ‘Fast Pair’ will receive information about how much battery the user’s charging case has and the battery percentage of individual earbuds.
Users will also be able to find their ‘Fast Pair’ devices with the Find My Device app and website. Additionally, they’ll be able to ring the buds and unpair them if they’re in range.
With Android Q there will be ‘Connected Device Details’ page allowing users to see the Fast Pair device’s battery percentage, the Find My Device option, Assistant settings and any other settings that the manufacturer includes, as well as a link to the OEM’s companion app.
Google quietly announced these features during a session at Google I/O.
Source Android Developer Blog
