8BitDo’s SN30 Pro+ could be the ultimate mobile gamepad

8BitDo’s upcoming SN30 Pro+ controller is completely customizable, allowing users to change button configurations and even the sensitivity of joysticks, triggers and the gamepad’s vibration intensity.
The controller’s software handles all of these changes, with users being able to create custom profiles that can then be launched for individual games. The gamepad is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, macOS and Android. 8BitDo says that battery measures in at roughly 20 hours on a single charge.
If you’re a Switch user, this gamepad could be particularly useful given few games for the console features customizable button layout. Given that the Switch Pro controller comes in at a steep $89, the SN30 Pro+ could be a viable alternative to the pricey gamepad.
Pre-orders for the 8BitDo SN30 Pro+ are live on Amazon.com for $49 USD (roughly $64 CAD) with delivery listed as this Thursday, July 18th. Unlike a lot of 8BitDo’s controllers listed on Amazon.com, the SN30 Pro+ does ship to Canada.
For more on 8BitDo’s generally really great gamepads, take a look at my short review of the accessory maker’s colourful, Game Boy-inspired SN30 GP controllers.
