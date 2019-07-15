Microsoft’s 2-day sale offers Surface Book 2 for $350 off, plus free Surface Headphones

Microsoft has responded to Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day sale with a few two-day sales of its own.
Here are some of the Microsoft Store’s deals:
- Asus TUF FX505GD-WH71 Gaming Laptop — $999 (regularly $1,479.99)
- Dell Inspiron 14 5481 (2-in-1) Touch Laptop i5481-3236GRY-PUS — $499 (regularly $649)
- Lenovo Flex 14 81SQ0000US 2-in-1 PC — $699 (regularly $999)
- LucidSound LS31 Universal Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox One & PC — $129.99 (regularly $199.99)
- Samsung Notebook Flash NP530XBB-K03US Laptop — $389 (regularly $529)
- Surface Book 2 — $350 off, plus a free pair of Surface Headphones (cost $449 on its own)
The full list of deals can be found here. Sales end July 17th at 2:59am ET.
