Lenovo ‘Doorbusters’ sale features deals up to 70 percent off

Lenovo has a number of new ‘Doorbusters’ deals available on its website, offering products up to 70 percent off.
The promotion is available on monitors, laptops, keyboards, backpacks, Thunderbolt docks, keyboards and more. There are also Black Friday in July deals with the eCoupon ‘BFJuly10’ and eBates promotions if you sign up to be a member.
The prices below are in the Canadian dollar and feature the ‘Doorbusters’ sale products.
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th Gen: now $1,349 CAD, was $2,009
- IdeaPad L340 15-inch: now $512.99, was $719.99
- ThinkBook 14s: now $869, was $1,089
- Yoga 730 15-inch: now $1,808.99, was $2,599.99
- Flex 14: now $836.99, was $1,219
There are plenty more products available on sale, including the Yoga 730 13-inch with the eCoupon code BFJULY10.
The website will inform customers on which eCoupons to use.
