Firefox update brings better dark mode, safer extensions to desktop users

The latest version of Firefox is rolling out to desktop (version 68) and iOS (version 18.1) after hitting Android earlier this month.
It’s a relatively small update on both ends, with the desktop getting some dark mode improvements, better extension security and more. iOS, on the other hand, received some user-requested features. Both versions also received several under-the-hood fixes and improvements.
On the desktop side, Firefox’s Reader View now features a more immersive dark mode. Previously, when users switched from light to dark, only the text area changed. In Firefox 68, the dark mode spreads to all sections of the website, including sidebars and toolbars.
The other significant change in Firefox 68 has to do with extensions. For one, Mozilla now curates a list of recommended extensions, which it thoroughly reviews based on security, usability and usefulness. You can find these curated extensions on the ‘Get Add-ons’ page in Firefox’s Add-ons Manager (available by typing ‘about:addons’ into the address bar).
The second part is that Mozilla has made it easier to report harmful extensions, which users can now do directly through the Add-on Manager. Mozilla hopes this will help make the extensions ecosystem safer.
Additionally, Firefox 68 brings crypto mining and fingerprinting protections to the ‘strict’ content blocking setting. Firefox’s WebRender feature is also rolling out to Windows 10 users with AMD graphics cards. Finally, Firefox 68 introduces support for Windows Background Intelligent Transfer Service (BITS), which means Firefox can download updates even when the application is closed.
On the iOS side, Mozilla added some user-requested features, such as the ability to edit bookmarks so users can reorder, rename or update the URL for bookmarks. There’s also now an option for users to set specific sites open using the desktop version instead of the mobile version.
To update, head over to the App Store on iOS or, if you’re on desktop, click the menu button in the top right corner, then click ‘Help’ and ‘About Firefox’ to start the update.
Source: Mozilla
Comments