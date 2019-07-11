Amazon held a concert to celebrate its Prime Day sales this year with headliner Taylor Swift, and it’s now available to watch on Prime Video.
Beyond Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G all performed a night full of music.
Actress Jane Lynch hosted the evening and even rapped with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant.
Interestingly enough, at one point the crowd was even chanting “free shipping,” reports Rolling Stone.
You can watch a replay on Prime Video, but as of the time of writing there seems to be some kind of issue preventing playback.
You can check it out here.
