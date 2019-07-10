Huawei offering free screen replacement with P30 series purchase between July 15 and August 14

Huawei is offering one-time free screen replacements for P30 series handsets.
However, the offer is only available for customers who purchase their P30 series device between July 15th and August 14th.
Any customer who buys their phone during that timeframe can register and activate their purchase here. Once registered, they’re able to get a free screen replacement up to one year after the purchase.
It doesn’t matter where the customer buys the device as long as it’s in Canada.
To get the device repaired, head to your closest service centre. To find out where that is, check out Huawei’s ‘Find A Service Center‘ page. Those interested can always mail their handset in as well.
To clarify, this covers all three models of the Huawei P30, including the Pro and Lite variants.
This free replacement oddly enough doesn’t cover scratches. It does include fall, collision and pressure damage.
To learn more, check out the ‘Huawei Cares’ website.
Comments