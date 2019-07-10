Amazon Echo smart speaker available for $69.99 for Prime members

News
Amazon Echo 2nd Gen

Amazon is offering Prime members the Echo second-generation smart speaker for $69.99.

Amazon’s Echo smart speaker regularly costs $129.99, so the company is offering the speaker for $60 off.

Customers can grab this offer before the Prime Day sales begin on July 15th.

All three colours are available within the promotion. This sale ends on July 17th, similar to Prime Day.

The Echo smart speaker is a voice-controlled smart speaker with a personal digital assistant. Users can use the smart speaker to ask questions, control thermostats, and more.

Source: RedFlagDeals

