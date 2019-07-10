Alleged case confirms previously leaked Sony Xperia 2 design

Sony is at it again.
The newly-surfaced Sony Xperia 2 case now lends credibility to previously leaked designs of the upcoming Sony smartphone, According to a post on Slashleaks.
Upon close examination, the cutouts conform nicely with the buttons, the camera bump, the bottom speaker, as well as the indented side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
However, many case makers run pre-production trials, resulting in cases that may not accurately reveal the final design of particular phones.
MobileSyrup reported back in May that the rumoured Xperia 2 looks like a smaller variant of the Xperia 1, which debuted in February 2019. Spec wise, the device should retain the 21:9 screen aspect ratio that made the Xperia 1 stand out from the crowd. The smaller device may feature a Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, and a 3,000mAh battery as well.
The possible new entry into the Xperia lineup could launch at IFA 2019 in Berlin, Germany.
Image credit: SlashLeaks
Source: SlashLeaks
Comments