PlayStation Retro sale discounts classic games like GTA and Dark Souls

Jul 9, 2019

4:38 PM EDT

Similar to previous weeks, Sony is offering a variety of PlayStation titles at a discounted rate.

This week’s category of games is PlayStation Retro, offering classics like Grand Theft Auto, Dark Souls, Devil May Cry and many more at affordable prices.

This promotion will last until July 23rd, a week longer than usual sales.

Here’s a list of some of the more notable games on sale in Canadian pricing.

To check out all of the games on sale, take a peek at the PlayStation Store.

