PlayStation Retro sale discounts classic games like GTA and Dark Souls

Similar to previous weeks, Sony is offering a variety of PlayStation titles at a discounted rate.
This week’s category of games is PlayStation Retro, offering classics like Grand Theft Auto, Dark Souls, Devil May Cry and many more at affordable prices.
This promotion will last until July 23rd, a week longer than usual sales.
Here’s a list of some of the more notable games on sale in Canadian pricing.
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy: now $17.49, was $34.99
- Red Dead Revolver: now $11.99, was $19.99
- Dark Souls: Remastered: now $32.99, was $54.99
- Destroy All Humans!: now $5.39, was $26.94
- Gravity Rush Remastered: now $9.89, was $19.99
- Devil May Cry HD Collection: now $19.99, was $39.99
- Shenmue I & II: now $23.99, was $39.99
- Jak II: now $7.99, was $19.99
- Jak 3: now $7.99, was $19.99
- BioShock: The Collection: now $19.99, was $79.99
- Bully: now $8.99, was $14.99
Mark of the Ninja: Remastered: now $13.49, was $26.99
- Shadow of the Colossus: now $19.49, was $29.99
- Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle: now 54.99, was $99.99
- Stardew Valley: now $15.99, was $19.99
To check out all of the games on sale, take a peek at the PlayStation Store.
