Rogers, Fido, Chatr, Tbaytel and Freedom Mobile experiencing network outages [Update]

Late Sunday afternoon reports started emerging from Rogers, Fido and Chatr customers regarding network connectivity issues. Freedom Mobile and Tbaytel subscribers also reported suffered from network problems.
The outage is directly impacting voice services and the ability to make or receive phone calls. Sending and receiving text messages and using the internet are all still active.
The calling issue is also effecting Telus and Bell customers attempting to call a Rogers and Freedom Mobile subscriber.
Rogers noted the following on its Community Forum:
“Please be advised some customers may be intermittently experiencing dropped calls or are unable to place or receive calls on their mobile phone or wireless home phone service. We are working diligently to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”
Hi there! We're aware some customers are unable to place/receive calls. We apologize and we're working to restore the service as soon as possible! 😊
— Fido Solutions (@FidoSolutions) July 7, 2019
Hello! We are aware that some of our customers are not able to place/receive calls at the moment. We apologize and are working to restore the service as fast as possible.
— chatr mobile (@chatrmobile) July 7, 2019
We appreciate everyone's patience, We are still experiencing interruptions to Voice services. While our team is working hard to get it sorted we have no estimated time of resolution. Our apologies for the continued inconvenience.
— Freedom Mobile Care (@freedomsupport) July 8, 2019
Mobility providers across Ontario, including Tbaytel, are experiencing an issue with HSPA call processing. This issue can result in calls not being placed or being dropped between another cellphone or landline. Technicians are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.
— Tbaytel (@Tbaytel) July 8, 2019
Telus has updated its website and connected customers of the issue through its social media platforms.
Good evening. Some customers may experience calling issues as the result of a service interruption on other carriers' networks. We are continue to monitor the issue as the providers work to resolve their outage. pic.twitter.com/8aAdgC20BP
— TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) July 8, 2019
There is not an estimated time for the issue to be resolved. We will update the article as information becomes available.
Update 07/08/2019 4:30am ET: This story was updated to include Fido and Chatr. Information regarding Telus and Bell customers calling Rogers and Freedom phone numbers experiencing issues has been included as well.
Update – July 8th 12:32ET: Rogers has issued the following statement, noting voice services are being restored.
“Voice services are restoring with a very limited number of customers experiencing intermittent interruption to voice calls. Teams are working hard to fully resolve the issue and we sincerely apologize to our customers.”
Comments