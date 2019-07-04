Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to feature ECG and ‘Fall Detection’

Recently leaks about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 have surfaced the internet, however, a new report suggests that the watch will borrow two key leaks from the Apple Watch Series 4.
A leak from SamMobile indicates that the smartwatch will sport an electrocardiogram (ECG) that can check for an irregular heartbeat or symptoms that can indicate a heart issue. Additionally, the watch will provide users with atrial fibrillation notifications while it checks the user’s heart rhythm.
Additionally, the Watch Active 2, may also have ‘Fall Detection’ allowing users to use a single tap option after a hard fall to contact emergency services.
It’s currently unclear when Samsung would launch the Galaxy Watch Active 2. With the Note 10 on the horizon, it’s possible that the South Korean company may launch the watch on the same day. However, with Samsung only launching the Watch Active in February that seems unlikely.
Source: SamMobile
Comments