Images of damaged 15-inch MacBook Pro (2015) show why Apple launched battery recall

While Apple launched a recall program for the MacBook Pro (2015) related to battery issues back in June, no reports of the laptop experiencing problems surfaced at the time — at least not until now.
Designer Steven Gagne recently shared images with PetaPixel of his MacBook Pro that caught fire, giving us a look at why this voluntary recall should be taken seriously.
Gagne says his MacBook Pro exploded, resulting in a small fire and subsequently filling his house with smoke. He claims he also heard the sound of the battery popping and then smelled what he describes as a strong chemical scent. The laptop was not plugged in and was in sleep mode, according to Gagne.
There is no way to verify Gagne’s claims regarding the fire, as well as whether he has a laptop included in Apple’s MacBook Pro battery recall program. However, the images Gagne shared seem to indicate that is the case.
To be clear, Apple’s battery replacement program is only for the 15-inch MacBook Pro (2015) with Retina display sold between September 2015 and February 2017. The issue doesn’t impact MacBook Pro models released in 2016 and later, according to Apple.
The tech giant’s website offers more details on the recall program. To know for sure if your MacBook Pro is included in the program, enter the laptop’s serial number in Apple’s form.
To locate the serial number, first click the Apple logo in the left corner of the display and select ‘About This Mac.’ The serial number is located on this page.
