Bell Media rolls out free CTV app to Apple TV

Bell Media has launched a CTV app on Apple TV.
With the app, users can watch CTV programming on-demand for free, with commercials. Alternatively, those with a CTV subscription can sign in by visiting ctv.ca/appletv and entering the 7-digit activation code shown on the Apple TV.
Both TV shows and movies are featured in the CTV app and are divided by various categories, including drama, comedy, reality and animated.
The app takes 36.6MB to download and is available on for the 4-generation Apple TV and Apple TV 4K.
Via: iPhone in Canada
