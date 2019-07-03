Here’s what’s hitting Game Pass on Xbox One and PC in early July 2019

Every month, Microsoft adds new Xbox One One titles to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand games subscription service.
As of a few weeks ago, the service is now offered in open beta on PC as well.
Typically, Microsoft will roll out each month’s lineup in waves. Below is a round-up of the first batch of Game Pass titles coming to Xbox One and PC:
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Xbox One and PC) — July 4th
- My Time at Portia (Xbox One and PC) — July 4th
- Undertale (PC) — July 4th
- Blazing Chrome (Xbox One and PC) — July 11th
- Dead Rising 4 (Xbox One and PC) — July 11th
- Lego City Undercover (Xbox One) — July 11th
- Timespinner (PC) — July 11th
- Unavowed (PC) — July 11th
It’s worth noting that one of these games is Canadian-made; Dead Rising 4 was developed by the now-defunct Capcom Vancouver.
On PC, the beta price of Game Pass is currently $5.99 CAD/month, although the final version will cost $11.99, the same amount as Game Pass on Xbox One. Alternatively, the ‘Game Pass Ultimate’ subscription grants access to Game Pass on both Xbox One and PC, as well as Xbox Live Gold, for $16.99/month.
