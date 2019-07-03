Electric vehicle startup Rivian is hiring lots of people from other automakers

Rivian, the EV startup that made waves last year with its electric truck and SUV, has recently been hiring people from tons of automakers and tech companies.
The electric automaker has reportedly hired former employees of Tesla, McLaren, Ford, Faraday Future and Apple, according to The Verge.
Most prominently, Rivian has hired at least 50 people from the struggling Faraday Future and at least 34 of them have come on board since the company furloughed last December.
The Verge notes that a large portion of those employees has come with battery and drivetrain experience.
At least 20 employees have come from Ford, another 24 or so from McLaren, six from Apple and at least 12 from both Tesla and the Chinese EV startup Byton, as per The Verge’s estimates that are based on LinkedIn profiles.
Rivian has been ramping up its team as more and more investors like Ford and Amazon have come on board since it announced the R1S SUV and the R1T truck.
Wired reported in May that the company employs 750 people.
