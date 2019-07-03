Amazon Studios selects J.A. Bayona to direct ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV series

Amazon Studios has decided to select J.A. Bayona as the director for its upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.
Bayona directed the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. According to Deadline, Bayona will direct the first episodes of the series and will be executive producer of the series, with Belén Atienza.
J.R.R. Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time. I can’t wait to take audiences around the world to Middle-earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never before seen story.https://t.co/imSFOSh5MJ
— JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) July 3, 2019
JD Payne and Patrick McKay will develop the show and lead the writing room that includes Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad) and Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones).
“We are thrilled to have J.A. and Belén joining the fellowship as we continue to develop this epic series,” said Payne and McKay, to Deadline. “We have been great admirers of J.A.’s work for years, and know that his epic, cinematic and deeply heartfelt aesthetic is the perfect sensibility to bring Middle-earth to life anew.”
“The scope and breadth of J.A.’s world-building is exactly the right fit for our ambitions for The Lord of the Rings,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios to Deadline. “He’s a passionate and collaborative director who has brought new stories to life with his multitalented producing partner, Belén. We are all excited for them to join our writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay, and we can’t think of a better way to begin this journey to Middle-earth.”
It’s still unclear when the series will air.
Amazon Studios, The Lord of the Rings series will precede the first novel by thousands of years. It will reportedly chronicle the rise of Sauron and the creation of the rings.
Source: Deadline
Comments