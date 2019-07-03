News
PREVIOUS|

Amazon Studios selects J.A. Bayona to direct ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV series

Jul 3, 2019

2:35 PM EDT

0 comments

Lord of the Rings

Amazon Studios has decided to select J.A. Bayona as the director for its upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series.

Bayona directed the 2018 film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. According to DeadlineBayona will direct the first episodes of the series and will be executive producer of the series, with Belén Atienza.

JD Payne and Patrick McKay will develop the show and lead the writing room that includes Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad) and Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones). 

“We are thrilled to have J.A. and Belén joining the fellowship as we continue to develop this epic series,” said Payne and McKay, to Deadline. “We have been great admirers of J.A.’s work for years, and know that his epic, cinematic and deeply heartfelt aesthetic is the perfect sensibility to bring Middle-earth to life anew.”

“The scope and breadth of J.A.’s world-building is exactly the right fit for our ambitions for The Lord of the Rings,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios to Deadline. “He’s a passionate and collaborative director who has brought new stories to life with his multitalented producing partner, Belén. We are all excited for them to join our writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay, and we can’t think of a better way to begin this journey to Middle-earth.”

It’s still unclear when the series will air.

Amazon Studios, The Lord of the Rings series will precede the first novel by thousands of years. It will reportedly chronicle the rise of Sauron and the creation of the rings.

Source: Deadline

Related Articles

News

Jul 2, 2019

2:39 PM EDT

Amazon’s new Blink XT2 smart security camera now ships to Canada

Features

Jun 29, 2019

6:06 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [June 24 — 30]

News

Jun 29, 2019

10:09 AM EDT

What’s your favourite video streaming service in Canada?

News

Jul 2, 2019

1:45 PM EDT

Amazon prepping for Prime Day with a variety of deals

Comments