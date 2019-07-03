OnePlus 6 and 6T both get June security patch through OxygenOS updates

OnePlus 6 and 6T owners, it’s time to hit the update button. OnePlus pushed out the new OxygenOS 9.0.15 update for the 6T and 9.0.7 for the slightly older 6.
Both OxygenOS updates contain the June security patch to remedy system vulnerabilities. OnePlus also threw in an improved screen rotation mechanism.
However, the highlight of new software is the addition of a screen recorder for users to record their gameplay or anything happening on the screen. It is one of the six new features, which includes a screen flicker-free mode (DC dimming) and performance enhancing features like RAM Boost that OnePlus promised for the OnePlus 6/6T and OnePlus 5/5T.
OnePlus will seed only a small percentage of users on day one. A bigger roll-out will commence in the next few days.
Source: OnePlus
Comments