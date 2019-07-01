OnePlus left OnePlus 7 Pro owners confused and concerned in the early hours of Monday morning when it sent two bizarre notifications directly to people’s phones.
The alerts featured gibberish in Chinese and Latin characters. Tapping on them led to an error message which said, “browser not found.” Understandably, a lot of 7 Pro owners took to Twitter to voice their confusion.
In a statement posted to its official community forums, OnePlus confirmed that it issued the notification and said that they were sent out by accident when the company’s OxygenOS team was conducting a test related to an upcoming Android Q update.
During an internal test, our OxygenOS team accidentally sent out a global push notification to some OnePlus 7 Pro owners. We would like to apologize for any difficulties, and assure you that our team is currently investigating the error. We’ll share more information soon.
OnePlus went on to reassure 7 Pro owners that their personal data isn’t vulnerable after the mistake.
