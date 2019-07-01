News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus apologizes for the strange notifications sent to OnePlus 7 Pro owners

Jul 1, 2019

10:50 AM EDT

0 comments

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus left OnePlus 7 Pro owners confused and concerned in the early hours of Monday morning when it sent two bizarre notifications directly to people’s phones.

The alerts featured gibberish in Chinese and Latin characters. Tapping on them led to an error message which said, “browser not found.” Understandably, a lot of 7 Pro owners took to Twitter to voice their confusion.

In a statement posted to its official community forums, OnePlus confirmed that it issued the notification and said that they were sent out by accident when the company’s OxygenOS team was conducting a test related to an upcoming Android Q update.

OnePlus went on to reassure 7 Pro owners that their personal data isn’t vulnerable after the mistake.

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

News

Jun 19, 2019

3:32 PM EDT

App drawer folders, step counter and more coming to OxygenOS, says OnePlus

News

Jun 25, 2019

11:03 AM EDT

Latest OxygenOS open beta improves Screen Recorder, Weather app on OnePlus 6/6T

News

Jun 28, 2019

2:43 PM EDT

OnePlus cuts cost of OnePlus 7 Pro by $100 in Canada, offers cashback to original purchases [Update]

News

Jun 18, 2019

4:00 PM EDT

OxygenOS 9.5.8 update for OnePlus 7 Pro starts to roll-out

Comments