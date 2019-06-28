‘Tetris Royale’ is a 100-player Tetris battle royale coming to your phone

If you’ve ever wanted to play Tetris in the form of a battle royale on your mobile device, you’re in luck. Thanks to a partnership between N3TWORK and The Tetris Company, Tetris Royale is coming to mobile.
According to The Verge, Tetris Royale will essentially be a mobile version of Tetris 99 for the Nintendo Switch.
Tetris Royale marks the first Tetris game to come out of N3TWORK and The Tetris Company’s exclusive multiyear partnership, which likely means we’ll see more Tetris games going forward.
Along with the 100-player competitive mode, Tetris Royale will also have a Solo marathon mode and daily challenges that reward players with customization options, power-ups and boosters for use in other battle games.
N3TWORK is currently developing the game, and it will be available for beta testing on iOS and Android devices later this year.
Source: The Verge
Comments