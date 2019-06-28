Learn how to become a digital designer using Photoshop & XD with this $31 bundle

Art is everywhere we look, whether it’s in websites you frequent or the icons on your favorite app. Designing these images isn’t easy, however; designers must learn the tools of the trade before their work can appear in public or on the web. Two popular programs you can master to land you a job as a digital designer are XD and Photoshop; this $31 bundle will teach you how.
The Complete Master Photoshop & Adobe CC Bundle contains 8 courses on how to effectively use Photoshop and XD to create designs. If you have no prior Photoshop knowledge, the Ultimate Photoshop Training: From Beginner to Pro course will guide you through tools such as layers, and the pen tool. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to create and modify shapes, design flat illustrations, and animate your own emojis.
This bundle also features Ultimate App Design Course: UI, UX & Prototyping in Adobe XD, which will introduce you to Material Design and the principles of color, spacing, and typography. Learning these concepts will help you design mobile apps in no time. Once you’re comfortable with Photoshop and XD, the additional guides will help you hone your efficiency or create designs for the web.
More time and meticulous thought are put into designing your favorite websites and apps than you might think. You can learn how Photoshop and XD and become a bona fide designer with the Complete Master Photoshop & Adobe CC Bundle, which is on sale for $31, or 97% off.
