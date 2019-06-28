News
Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in July 2019

Jun 28, 2019

8:39 AM EDT

Dazn Canada

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.

This July, boxing returns with highlights that include Rey Vargas defending his WBC Super Bantamweight World Title against No. 1 Contender and former world champion Tomoki Kameda on July 13 and a World Super-Lightweight unification clash between WBO champion Maurice Hooker and WBC Champion Jose Ramirez on July 27. Also, Bellator 224 on July 12 will feature Julia Budd defending her women’s featherweight belt against undefeated Olga Rubin on July 12. Throughout the rest of the month catch the Round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, the Premiere League Asia Trophy, and the WTA. July will also feature MLS games all month, NFL Network, MLB Network, and England vs. Ireland test cricket.

July 6

Boxing (Matchroom UK): Lawrence Okolie vs. Jack Massey

July 10 – August 2

Copa Sudamericana: Round of 16

July 11

Boxing (Matchroom Italy): Emanuele Blandamura vs. Marcus Morrison

July 12

Bellator 224 (MMA): Julia Budd vs. Olga Rubin

July 13

Boxing (Golden Boy): Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda

July 17 – August 10

International Champions Cup

July 23 – August 2

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16

July 27

Boxing (Matchroom USA): Maurice Hooker vs. Jose Ramirez

July 29 – August 4

WTA San Jose: Silicon Valley Classic
WTA Washington: Citi Open

Source: DAZN Canada

