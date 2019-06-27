The Source discounts iPad Mini 4 and Galaxy Watch for Canada Day

The Source is offering discounts for Canada Day.
The Source’s Canada Day sale ends July 1st.
There are plenty of products on sale like Bluetooth speakers, iPad Pro and laptops. Below we’ve listed some of the notable devices in Canadian pricing.
- Apple iPad mini 4 128GB: now $379.99, was $529
- Apple iPad Pro 512GB: now $999, was $1,249.99
- Powerbeats 3 Wireless earphone: now $149.99, was $249.99
- RCA 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: now $389.99, was $549.99
- Amazon Echo 2nd Generation and Globe Smart Plug with 2 bulbs bundle: now $99.99, was $189.99
- Canon EOS Rebel SL2 24.2-megapixel DSLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm ISSTM Lens: now $599, was $799
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm: now $399.99, was $459.99
- Nintendo Switch 32GB Console with Grey Joy-Con: now $379.99, was $399.99
- Google Home Mini: now $34.99, was $79.99
- Google Chromecast Ultra: now $69.99, was $89.99
Check out these products and more on the Source’s website.
