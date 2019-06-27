Google Store summer sale discounts Pixelbook, Nest Hub and more

If you missed Google’s recent Father’s Day sale, the company has launched a new summer sale.
As part of the sale, the Nest Hub, which Google brought here to Canada last month, is $40 off, making it $129, instead of $169. Additionally, there’s also a Nest Hub and Nest Hello bundle that offers a $130 savings off the combined price of both products.
Google is also once again offering a free Home Mini when consumers buy the Nest E and Nest Learning Thermostats. You can also save $15 and $25 off when you purchase either of the Nest E and Nest Learning Thermostat bundles that come with an additional temperature sensor.
Lastly, the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate are $300 and $250 off, respectively. As with the company’s Father’s Day sale, it doesn’t matter which configuration you pick; they’re all on sale.
Visit the Google Store to see the full extent of the company’s latest sales promotion.
Source: Google Store
