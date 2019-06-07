News
Google discounts Pixelbook, Pixel Slate and more during Father’s Day sale

Jun 7, 2019

9:11 AM EDT

0 comments

Google Pixel Slate

Just in time for Father’s Day, Google is discounting several of its products.

Starting today and until the end of June 13th, the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate are $300 and $250 off, respectively. The offer is valid on all models of the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate. For example, after the $300 discount, the Intel Core i5 Pixelbook model with 128GB of internal storage is priced at $1,299 CAD, instead of $1,599. Similarly, the Intel Core i7 model is $1,799, down from $2,099.

A variety of Nest and other Google-branded smart homes are on sale, as well. Nest Hello is $259, down from $299; the Nest x Yale Lock is $319, discounted from $359. Google Home and Google Home Max are discounted by $30 and $100, making them $99 and $299 currently, respectively.

Google is also throwing in a free Google Home Mini with the purchase of a Nest Thermostat or Nest Thermostat E.

Google Wi-Fi parks are similarly discounted, with a three pack currently priced at $369, instead of $439.

Visit the Google Store to see the full list of on-sale items.

Source: Google

