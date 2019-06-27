WhatsApp testing Status sharing between Facebook and other apps

WhatsApp is testing a feature that allows users to share their Statuses between sister app Facebook and even other apps not owned by Facebook.
Now, participants in WhatsApp’s beta program will see a new sharing option underneath the Instagram Stories-like Status feature. By pressing it, a WhatsApp Status can be shared to Facebook, Instagram, Gmail or Google Photos.
Speaking to The Verge, a WhatsApp spokesperson confirmed that the company has no plans to offer the ability to link WhatsApp and Facebook accounts. On Instagram, users can link their Facebook accounts and automatically share their pictures, videos and Stories to the social network.
However, WhatsApp says it wants Status sharing to be an active decision on the part of the user and that this functionality will be the full extent of linking between both platforms. Overall, WhatsApp says it isn’t looking for data to be shared between its platform and Facebook.
Given that this is a beta test, it’s unclear when the Status sharing feature may roll out to all users.
Source: The Verge
