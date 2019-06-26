In a surprising turn of events, Samsung plans to bring 5G to one of its A-series smartphones.
Twitter leakers OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) and Ice Universe (@IceUniverse) report that there’s a 5G A-series handset on its way called the Galaxy A90. Additionally, the notable Samsung leaker also says the A90 will sport 45W fast-charging, which is even faster charging than the 5G Galaxy S10.
In order to somehow make amends, I bring you the key specs of these devices 😜
– SM-A908: SD855, 6.7-inch screen with in-display FPS, 48+8+5 rear camera, 5G support.
– SM-A905: SD855, 6.7-inch screen with in-display FPS, 48+12+5 rear camera with exclusive Tilt OIS tech!
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 25, 2019
The A90 will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch display, an in-display fingerprint scanner and a Snapdragon 855 chipset. The 5G model is set to feature a triple rear-facing shooter with a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel and a 5-megapixel shooter.
The non-5G version will sport a 12-megapixel, another 5-megapixel sensor and lastly, a 48-megapixel shooter. The phone will also feature’Tilt OIS’, but it’s unclear what this feature actually is.
Galaxy R series does not exist, “Rx” is only the internal code of Galaxy A, some Leaker get the wrong information, in fact, Galaxy A90 is still Galaxy A90, it has a 5G version, using 45w fast charging.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 23, 2019
Further, Samsung plans to launch a 5G version of the Note 10. However, the South Korean company’s A-series features more affordable devices that feature flagship technology. This means that the 5G A90 will likely be Samsung’s most affordable 5G smartphone.
While some of the A-series handsets lack features such as an official IP rating, stereo speakers and a hole punch display, they also include with in-display sensors, huge batteries and more.
It’s a good move on Samsung’s part to bring 5G to its A-series handsets. Unfortunately, the 5G variant will not come to Canada given 5G network technology isn’t set to make its way to Canadian carriers until 2021 at the earliest.
Source: Ice Universe, OnLeaks
