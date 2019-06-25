News
PREVIOUS|

mophie launches new powerstation hub portable charger

Jun 25, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

0 comments

mophie powerstation hub

Mobile accessory maker mophie has launched a new ‘powerstation hub’ portable battery. With new foldable AC power prongs, the accessory can be used as both a wall outlet at home and an on-the-go portable battery.

Specs-wise, the powerstation hub measures in at 84mm x 84mm x 29.5mm and features a 6,100mAh battery, Qi-enabled wireless charging.

The hub can charge up to four devices at once — two via its USB-A ports (Quick Charge 3.0 15W port, and 5W port), one through its USB-C PD port (18W input/output) and another with the Qi-enabled wireless surface (5W output). The wireless charging surface is coated with a non-slip boarder to ensure devices stay in place while charging.

The mophie powerstation hub can now be ordered from mophie.com for $99.95 USD (about $132 CAD).

Related Articles

News

Mar 12, 2019

9:12 PM EDT

Mophie announces two new battery packs, one made for the Palm phone

News

Jan 8, 2019

11:24 AM EDT

Mophie’s new iPhone battery case lets you plug in Lightning headphones

News

Aug 2, 2018

11:40 AM EDT

Amazon might have accidentally revealed Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo

News

Aug 29, 2018

4:53 PM EDT

Former Mophie execs launch eco-friendly mobile accessory brand

Comments