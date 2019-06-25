mophie launches new powerstation hub portable charger

Mobile accessory maker mophie has launched a new ‘powerstation hub’ portable battery. With new foldable AC power prongs, the accessory can be used as both a wall outlet at home and an on-the-go portable battery.
Specs-wise, the powerstation hub measures in at 84mm x 84mm x 29.5mm and features a 6,100mAh battery, Qi-enabled wireless charging.
The hub can charge up to four devices at once — two via its USB-A ports (Quick Charge 3.0 15W port, and 5W port), one through its USB-C PD port (18W input/output) and another with the Qi-enabled wireless surface (5W output). The wireless charging surface is coated with a non-slip boarder to ensure devices stay in place while charging.
The mophie powerstation hub can now be ordered from mophie.com for $99.95 USD (about $132 CAD).
