Huawei Service Days offers free screen protectors and installs, June 27-29

Huawei Canada is hosting another ‘Huawei Service Days’ from June 27th to 29th.
During the service days, all phones purchased in Canada are eligible to get a free screen protector. Additionally, all smartphones, laptops and tablets are eligible for free labour on all repairs, at Fixt Wireless, Phone M.D. and Fonelab locations.
Huawei will have certified technicians at the stores that will “optimize the efficiency of your device, provide device detailing and will install the free screen protector,” according to the China-based company.
If Huawei cannot repair the device on the same day the company will ship the owner their product for free and it will include free swag, though only while supplies last.
For those who can’t make it to a Huawei Service Days store in person, they can call 1-888-5Huawei to get their handset shipped for free.
It’s important to note, this is only for devices the customer purchases in Canada and Huawei is not covering parts for repairs out of warranty.
