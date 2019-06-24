Apple’s iOS 13 and iPadOS public betas are now available in Canada

Hot on the heels of the developer betas, the public betas for the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system, iOS 13, along with its new tablet-focused offshoot, iPadOS, are now available to download in Canada.
While iOS 13 brings anticipated new features to the iOS, including Dark Mode, Sign-in with Apple, new Maps functionality and a revamped Photos app, iPadOS is arguably the more interesting update.
Through new features like external storage working with all iPad models, a revamped screenshot feature and of course, Sidecar, Apple has answered a number of complaints about the tablet — particularly the iPad Pro — as well as made the device more desktop-like.
In order to download the iOS and iPadOS public beta, you first need to navigate to Apple’s public beta program page, sign-in, and then enroll either your iPad or iOS device in Apple’s program.
After enrolling, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General’ and finally, ‘ Software Updates’ on either your iPhone or iPad. Right now the enrollment says, “We’ll be back. We’re busy updating the Apple Beta Software Program Website and will be back soon” for some users. The page will likely be back up soon (it took me a few tries before it worked).
We’ll have more on Apple’s public beta for iOS 13 and iPadOS in the coming days. macOS Catalina, the new version of Apple’s desktop operating system, is expected to launch later this week as well.
